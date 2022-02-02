Inmate commits suicide in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail, family alleges murder

Gurugram, Feb 2 A 26-year-old inmate of Bhondsi jail here committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside the jail premises, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police said, Vijay Pal, who was arrested last month, was facing trial in a case registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station of Gurugram.

According to the police, Vijay Pal complained to the jail warden about his ill health late on Tuesday evening.

"He was sent for health checkup in the hospital in the jail premises and when he came out he hanged himself from a tree near the hospital," said a police officer.

On the other hand, Vijay Pal's family has expressed suspicion and alleged that he was murdered.

Vijay Pal was originally a resident of Patoda village of Jhajjar district.

Soon after the information, a team of Bhondsi police station along with the Judicial Magistrate visited the spot where Vijay Pal was found hanging and started further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor