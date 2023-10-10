Inquiry against woman SI for making reels on duty in Bihar's Maoist-hit Munger

Patna, Oct 10 The Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Munger has taken a strong note of a woman sub-inspector for making reels while on duty, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman SI was identified as Pooja Kumari, posted at Maoist-hit Bariyarpur police station, but busymaking reels even on duty or during patrolling periods and constantly uploading these on social media.

This might turn dangerous especially in Maoist-affected areas where the operatives of banned groups may follow the movements of police teams and lay ambushes. She recently uploaded videos on social media while patrolling in the Rishikund forest area in the region.

Keeping in view of this, Munger SP Jaggunath Reddy has initiated inquiry into the matter. "We have learnt that a female sub-inspector was making reels on duty. We have initiated an inquiry and if she is found guilty, action shall be taken against her," Reddy said.

