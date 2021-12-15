INS Sudarshini deployed to Gulf countries

The Indian Navy on Wednesday informed that INS Sudarshini is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of the Indian Navy's efforts to familiarise friendly foreign Navies with operations and training on Sail Training platforms and towards strengthening 'Bridges of Friendship'.

The ship entered Port Rashid, Dubai (UAE) today, after a passage of seven days through the Gulf. This marks the second phase of the ship's deployment in Gulf countries (Oman was from August 5, 2021).

The ship would be actively involved in the exchange of professional as well as training aspects with the UAE Navy personnel during the stay in Dubai.

( With inputs from ANI )

