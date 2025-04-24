INS Surat Successfully Test Latest Indigenous Guided Missile Two Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

INS Surat, the Indian Navy's newest indigenous guided missile destroyer, achieved a successful precision coordinated engagement of a sea-skimming target, signifying yet another significant advancement in our defence capabilities. An important step towards enhancing the Indian Navy's defence capabilities was taken with the introduction of the INS Surat, the most recent indigenous guided missile destroyer. This accomplishment highlights the Indian Navy's increasing proficiency in designing, developing, and operating domestic warships and the country's dedication to self-sufficiency in military manufacture. The Indian Navy's steadfast dedication to defending the country's marine interests and to Aatmanirbhar Bharat is demonstrated by this milestone. This comes amid the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Indian Navy Spokesperson’s X handle posted the video with caption, “#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities.”

#WATCH | Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out precision cooperative engagement of sea skimming target marking another milestone in strengthening our defense capabilities.



The Indian Navy had fired a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) against the target.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned two indigenously constructed frontline warships - Surat and Nilgiri - and a diesel-electric submarine, Vagsheer, into the Indian Navy. At this event, he said that for the first time, a destroyer, frigate, and submarine were commissioned together.