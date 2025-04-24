‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strongly Criticised the Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

While addressing the crowd in Madhubani Bhiar PM modi criticized the recent terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, which killed At least 26 tourists. He assured the whole world that, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers and justice will be severed. Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

While addressing the crowd he said, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve."

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us...The punishment will be significant and stringent, which these terrorists would have never even thought about," He added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his Bihar visit today, where he inaugurat and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore. Earlier, PM Modi observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Bihar's Madhubani. "Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22," PM Modi said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by terrorists, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting in Parliament at 6 pm, where all aspects of security and the aftermath of the attack will be discussed by all. According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting in Parliament. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

