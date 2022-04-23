Inspect dilapidated 11th century Mrikula Devi Temple: Himachal HC

Shimla, April 23 The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to constitute a team of experts within one week to inspect the beautifully carved 11th century dilapidated wooden Mrikula Devi Temple, dedicated to goddess Kali, located in the landlocked Lahaul Valley.

The court sought an estimate report for carrying out the repair, maintenance and preservation of the temple, which has immense historical importance.

Listing the matter for the next hearing on May 13, it asked the ASI to ensure adequate funds and commence its maintenance work within a month.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma, passed this order on a writ petition taken up suo motu as public interest litigation on a report of the Secretary with the District Legal Services Authority, posted in Kullu, regarding the dilapidated condition of the temple.

It has been reported, that the temple roof can collapse any time. One of the wooden pillars is caving in. The outer roof is falling and the colour of the temple was removed.

During the course of hearing, amicus curiae Vandana Misra produced several photographs of the temple that showed its dilapidated condition. The roof of the temple is temporarily supported by wooden planks with cracks on all sides of walls.

Quoting the priest, the amicus curiae said that the temple may collapse, if not immediately repaired.

Going by the ASI status report, the court expressed displeasure and observed that the pace at which the respondents are proceeding would surely endanger the existence of the structure.

