Instruction to constitute authority to ramp up judicial infrastructure: Karnataka CM after joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices

The Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all the States has issued instructions for the constitution of an authority to ramp up judicial infrastructure, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after the conference, Bommai said, "The conference especially discussed judicial infrastructure. The Supreme Court is keen to see the Union Government and the State governments working together to ramp up judicial infrastructure."

"Accordingly, it was instructed to constitute an Authority in the States which would be headed by the Chief Justice," he added.

The committee, Bommai said would also include the Chief Minister, the Law minister and senior officials. The committee should oversee the works for raising the judicial infrastructure, he added.

During the conference, delivering speedy justice by strengthening the judicial system was also discussed, the Chief Minister said.

"The initiatives for strengthening the democratic system and the nation's economy too figured in the deliberations. It was instructed to fill the sanctioned posts of judges wherever they are vacant," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

