Intelligence agencies issue alert after SFJ calls on Punjab gangsters to join hands to kill Blue Star veterans

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert for the concerned security agencies and state police after the banned Khalistani organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) released a video allegedly asking Punjab-based gangsters to join SFJ in killing Indian Army officers who led Operation Blue Star at Amritsar's Golden Temple in 1984.

The input shared with security agencies reads that incitement on social media portals of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel Sikh for Justice (SFJ) released a video on social media platform saying that, "Don't kill the rising artist, if only bullets are to be fired. The Indian Army officer who led operation Blue Star, General Kuldeep Brar and Brigadier Israr Khan are enemies of the Sikh community and are responsible for the attack on the Swarna temple, Amritsar 1984."

It further reads that "a reward of 100,000 US dollars will be given by the SFJ for reporting the foreign tours of these two officers. SFJ has called on Punjab gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi, Dilpreet Baba to participate in the Khalistan plebiscite and announced protection and reward for them. And on June 6, 2022, in Sri Akal Takht Sahib, voting will be announced for the campaign for the independence of Punjab, Khalistan referendum."

The concerned state police are advised to take all precautionary measures and keep a close watch on any such kind of activity, the Indian security agencies advised.

In an about two-minute long video released by the SFJ, the pictures of Army veterans has been used giving a call for Khalistan referendum on June 6.

A senior official said toon anonymity that they are keeping a close watch on social media and they request people not to share such videos. The on-ground officers of intelligence services are keeping watch on any suspicious movement and coordinating with concerned state police, an official said.

In the year 2012, Lieutenant-General (retired) Kuldeep Singh Brar, a prominent member of the team that led Operation Blue Star, was attacked as he walked with his wife in central London.

Today marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor