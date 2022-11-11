Intelligence Units identifies all 6 accused in killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower

The Counter-Intelligence unit has identified all the six persons accused of killing Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday, sources informed.

"Punjab police Intelligence unit and Delhi police Counter-Intelligence unit have identified all the six shooters and accused pertaining to the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh in Faridkot yesterday. Further raids are underway," people close to the development said today.

According to the CCTV visuals, Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab by unidentified assailants, while going to his shop on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the security personnel of Singh also did the retaliatory firing.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann instructed police officials to maintain peace and harmony in the state on Thursday.

"In a meeting with senior police officials with Chief Minister today (Thursday), the KotKapura incident was discussed in detail. CM clearly said that peace and harmony would be maintained in the state. Another meeting will be called next week. Case probe underway," Special Director General of Police (Home Guard) Sanjeev Kalra.

The Bargari Sacrilage pertains to the incident reported in Faridkot in 2015 where parts of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in village Bargari in Faridkot on October 12, 2015, and an FIR was registered under sections 295, 120-B of IPC at Police Station Bajakhana.

Three FIRs in the said case have been filed against Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is currently lodged in Sunaria Jail of Rohtak and appears only through video conferencing in matters related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

"Three FIRs were filed in sacrilege cases. We had filed a plea that if Ram Rahim has to be produced before Court, it has to be done only via video conferencing. He shouldn't be taken to Punjab. Today, Court gave the order in favour of Ram Rahim," his lawyer Kanika Ahuja said on May 3.

Notably, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his Sirsa ashram, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

