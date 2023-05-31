Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal

Shimla, May 31 Intense rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds may continue in hills of Himachal Pradesh, a weather official said here on Wednesday.

"Many places of the state are likely to experience intense rainfall with hailstorms in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra," an official with the Meteorological Department told .

He said tourist towns of Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Kasauli, Chamba, Dharamsala, Palampur and Manali may get moderate to heavy rain.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts may experience mild snow during the next 24 hours," the official added.

The average rainfall in the state in May was 61.2 mm. "Till May 30, the state had 109.8 mm in May, which is 79 per cent higher than the average rainfall," added the official.



vg/dpb

