Inter-Services Organisations Act notified through gazette notification

New Delhi, May 10 The Ministry of Defence on Friday said that the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act has been notified through a gazette notification, to be enforced with effect from May 10.

“The act will ensure better coordination between the three services (army, navy, airforce) and will also bolster the integrated structure. It will prove to be a milestone in the path to India's military reforms,” the ministry said.

It said that the Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) bill was passed by both the Parliament Houses during the Monsoon Session of 2023 which received the President’s assent on August 15, 2023.

“The act empowers Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of ISOs to exercise control over service personnel, serving under them, for effective maintenance of discipline and administration, without disturbing the unique service conditions of each individual service,” the ministry said.

Piloting the bill in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the bill as necessary to strengthen the armed forces in the wake of the global security scenario.

The ministry said that, presently, the armed forces personnel are governed in accordance with the provisions contained in their specific Service Acts - the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950.

“Now, there will be various tangible benefits such as maintenance of effective discipline in inter-services establishments by the heads of ISOs, no requirement of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent service units, expeditious disposal of cases of misdemeanours or indiscipline and saving of public money and time by avoiding multiple proceedings,” the ministry said.

It said that it would also pave the way for much greater integration and jointness amongst the three services, lay a strong foundation for the creation of joint structures in times to come and further improve the functioning of the Armed Forces.

“It will be applicable to all personnel of all the three services as well as persons of other forces as notified by the Central government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation,” the ministry added.

It said that the commander-in-chief or officer-in-command means the General Officer/Flag Officer/Air Officer Commanding who has been appointed to the post.

“To maintain command and control in their absence, the officiating incumbent or the officer on whom the command develops in their absence of a C-in-C or Oi/C, will also be empowered to initiate all disciplinary or administrative actions over the service personnel, appointed, deputed, posted or attached to an Inter-Services organisation,” the ministry added.

