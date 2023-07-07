Inter-state arms trafficker supplying high-end weapons to Delhi criminal networks held

New Delhi, July 7 An inter-state arms trafficker supplying high-end weapons to several criminal gangs, including infamous Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu outfit in Delhi and its surrounding areas, has been arrested by the Special Cell, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Sajid alias Rashid, 38, a resident of JJ Colony near Wazirpur, used to purchase an illicit pistol of .32 bore for around Rs 30,000 and used to sell the same to the criminals for around Rs 40,000.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that an information was received that Sajid, who is previously involved in several criminal cases, is indulged in smuggling of illicit firearms from Uttar Pradesh and is supplying the weapons to the gang members of different syndicates, including the group of most wanted gangster Kapil Sangwan.

“The team deployed sources and made efforts to collect more information about Sajid and his activities. After persistent hard work, specific information was received that Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms to some member of Nandu gang on the night of June 28,” he said.

A trap was laid and Sajid was apprehended. “On search, eight illegal firearms (five sophisticated pistols of .32 bore and three single shot pistols of .315 bore) were recovered from his possession,” said Dhaliwal.

On interrogation, it was revealed that when Sajid used to work as a meat contractor in Ghazipur Murga Mandi, he came into contact with Ashok and Hazi, who inducted him into the business of arms trafficking. “Hazi was a Meerut-based arms supplier. Thereafter, Sajid started supplying arms to criminals in Delhi,” the Special CP said.

In 2012, Sajid was arrested and sent to jail in a case of armed robbery in the Kamla Market area. “During his stay in jail, he came into contact with several criminals. After coming out on bail, he continued supplying illicit weapons. He was arrested again in a case of dacoity of Rs 25 lakhs in Amar colony area,” said Dhaliwal.

