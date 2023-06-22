International Day of Yoga: NMCG organizes 'Ghat Par Yoga' under Namami Gange Programme

New Delhi [India], June 22 : On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organized 'Ghat Par Yoga' on Wednesday at BSF Camp, Zero Pushta, Sonia Vihar in Delhi on River Yamuna, an official statement said.

Welcoming the participants, G. Asok Kumar, DG, NMCG said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the world to celebrate this heritage of Indian culture.

He said that 'Ghat Par Yoga' is the Namami Gange initiative and several Yoga sessions are simultaneously taking place at various locations on the banks of River Ganga and its tributaries.

"The entire world is celebrating the International Day of Yoga today. It is a matter of great pride for the entire country that the world is acknowledging the cultural heritage and traditions of India," DG Kumar said.

DG, NMCG said that Yoga is a Lifestyle for good health and peace and should be practised every day. "Like last year, lakhs of people are participating in 'Ghat par Yoga' activities at several locations across the Ganga basin," he added.

A group of NGOs, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Border Security Force (BSF), Ganga Task Force (GTF), volunteers from Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people participated in large numbers in the event which took place between 6 am to 8 am.

The Yoga session was conducted by Yogini Meenakshi, a Yoga Teacher at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' encapsulating the collective aspiration for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, D.P. Mathuria, Executive Director (Technical), NMCG, Satya Prakash Vashishth, Executive Director (Admin.), NMCG and Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance), NMCG also took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event in Delhi. More than 600 people participated in the event.

Under Namami Gange Programme, Yoga sessions were organized at more than 75 locations across Ganga Basin. The activities were also dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 75 years of Indian Independence.

Yoga experts, Ganga Praharis, Ganga Mitras, Ganga Doots, students, officials from district administration, local people etc. took part in the Yoga sessions organized on the banks of River Ganga and its tributaries.

The events were organized through District Ganga Committees, the district-level arm of NMCG. Ganga Task Force (GTF) also observed International Day of Yoga in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur. GTF personnel and local people took part in the Yoga sessions organised by the GTF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor