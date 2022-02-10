International flights operating on daily basis, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that international flights are operating on a daily basis.

"We have international flights running on a daily basis, running the Vande Bharat program with about 36 countries," said Scindia.

"In the case of some countries, seat allocations and flights allocations are almost at that level that was there before air bubbles," stated the Civil Aviation Minister.

"As the health situation improves, we intend to make travel easier, facilitated, and more flexible," added the minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

