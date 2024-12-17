International Gemological Institute IPO: IGI Public Offer Issue Subscribed 13.74 Times on the Last Day; Check GMP and Other Key Details

International Gemological Institute (IGI) initial public offering (IPO) subscribed 13.74 times, with QIBs and retail leading the demand on the last day today, December 17. According to the market observers who are tracking grey market premium functions, the GMP of the Belgian diamond company is Rs 125, which is likely to be listed at Rs 542 per share as compared to the upper price band of the issue of Rs 417. This represents a premium of about 30 from the upper price band.

The IPO of a company engaged in the certification of natural diamonds and lab-based diamonds, as well as precious stones and gems, is a book-built issue of Rs 4,225.00 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 3.54 crore shares worth Rs 1,475.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.59 crore shares worth Rs 2,750.00 crore. Subscription for International Gemological's IPO opened on December 13. The price band of the International Gemological Institute IPO has been fixed at Rs 397 to Rs 417 per share.

International Gemological Institute IPO Allotment Date

The allotment date for the International Gemmological IPO has been set for Wednesday, December 18, 2024. It is expected that the share allotment will take place on Wednesday.

International Gemological Institute IPO Listing Date

The listing of the International Gemmological IPO will take place on both domestic indices, BSE and NSE. The tentative listing date has been set for Friday, December 20, 2024.

International Gemological Institute IPO Lot Size

The minimum lot size for the application is 35 shares. Based on the upper price band, the minimum investment amount for retail investors is Rs 14,595. For Small Non-Institutional Investors, the minimum lot size is 14 lots (490 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,330, and for Big Non-Institutional Investors, it is 69 lots (2,415 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,055.

International Gemmological IPO Registrar

Axis Capital Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers for the International Gemmological IPO, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

About International Gemological Institute

International Gemological Institute (India) Limited was established in February 1999. The company is a globally recognised organisation that certifies and grades diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery. IGI provides independent grading reports that analyse and certify the characteristics of stones using internationally recognised standards.

IGI also offers educational courses and degrees for the gemstone and jewellery trade. The company has a research department as well. IGI operates 31 laboratories worldwide that grade finished jewellery, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones. Additionally, it has 18 Gem Science Schools, from which thousands of students graduate every year.