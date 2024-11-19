International Men's Day 2024: Nearly 51% of Suicides Among Men in India Linked to Family Issues

In an arranged marriage, the couple initially appeared harmonious, but within two years, tensions surfaced, with frequent disagreements arising between them. Despite the conflicts, the husband consistently took care of his wife and made efforts to reconcile their differences. However, it was often his wife who instigated disputes over minor issues. Furthermore, she struggled to get along with his family, leading the couple to eventually live separately.

The husband, plagued by constant mental stress due to his wife, found himself in an increasingly difficult situation, worsened by her family’s influence, which further fueled the conflict. Unable to confide in his own family for support, he became overwhelmed by the strain. Ultimately, unable to bear the emotional burden, he tragically decided to end his life. This case highlights a broader issue, as the suicide rate among married men has been rising across the country in recent years. Family-related issues account for approximately 51 percent of male suicides.

Men's Rights Day is observed on November 19, drawing attention to the challenges faced by men. According to the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIIFF), India's largest non-governmental organization advocating for men's rights, approximately 68,815 male suicides were reported in the country a few years ago. Between 2019 and 2022, this figure rose to 83,713, marking an increase of nearly 14,898 cases over three years. In contrast, the number of suicides among married women has remained steady at around 28,000 annually over the past 15 years.

SIIFF’s Demands for Addressing Men’s Issues