International Women's Day 2024: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings on International Women’s Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended greetings on International Women’s Day.He has also saluted the strength, courage, and resilience of Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields.In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade.”

On the other hand PM Modi also announced a discount of Rs 100 on the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, a clean cooking fuel, to "make the life of women easier."The PM made the announcement in a post on social media platform ‘X’(formerly Twitter). "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he said.