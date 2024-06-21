International Yoga Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Takes Selfies With Students Near Dal Lake in Srinagar (See Pics)

Pm Modi is in Srinagar celebrating 10th International Yoga Day on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. He performed various asanas as he led the International Yoga Day 2024. In his speech he urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives. At the end of the event, he took a selfie with students and shared it on his official X handle.

Prime Minister Modi shared a post while enjoying the vibrancy of Dal Lake in Srinagar, writing, "Post Yoga selfies in Srinagar! Unparalleled vibrancy here, at the Dal Lake." Meanwhile, addressing the 10th International Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, PM Modi highlighted the transformative impact of yoga over the past decade.

He noted, "In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga…Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connect of Yoga tourism is being seen." PM Modi emphasized that International Yoga Day has concluded a decade of significant events, greeting people in India and globally.

Post Yoga selfies in Srinagar! Unparalled vibrancy here, at the Dal Lake. pic.twitter.com/G9yxoLUkpX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2024

"Tourists from across the world are coming to India because they want to learn authentic Yoga," PM Modi continued. "People are even keeping personal Yoga trainers for their fitness…All of these have created new opportunities for the youth, new employment opportunities for youth." He highlighted yoga's ability to help individuals live in the present moment without being burdened by their pasts, emphasizing its role as a force for good in the world.

PM Modi also mentioned how global leaders discuss yoga with him during his international visits, underscoring its growing global recognition. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, he urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, recognizing its profound benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.