Internet service restored partially in five Manipur districts

Imphal, Sep 12 The Manipur government on Thursday restored broadband and fixed lease line internet service in five districts in the valley, two days after the Home Department suspended mobile and broadband internet for five days due to protests by students triggered by a series of violent incidents.

In an order, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also imposed 10 conditions to use internet via broadband and fixed lease line connections.

The order said that the state government has decided to continue with the suspension of mobile internet service as there are still apprehensions of spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms for mobilising mob of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalisation and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor.

On September 10, mobile internet service was suspended in five districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching -- for five days (till September 15).

Apprehending fresh trouble in the valley regions, including in state capital Imphal and its adjoining areas, district authorities on September 10 reimposed curfew for an indefinite period in three districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal.

In another development, the Higher and Technical Education Department and the Directorate of Education in two separate orders closed all schools, colleges and technical institutions till September 14 considering the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The educational institutions were closed across Manipur since last week after two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others - including a police officer and the minor daughter of the victim woman - were injured when suspected militants opened fire in Imphal East district on September 1.

Senior police officers had said that the attack was carried out by suspected militants using drones, bombs, and sophisticated weapons.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman said the Indian Army launched an extensive 48-hour joint operation with Manipur Police, CRPF and BSF on Wednesday to deal a decisive blow on the warring groups in Manipur.

The joint efforts resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores from Churachandpur district on Wednesday night.

The spokesman said that acting on a tip-off in the Maulsang area of Churachandpur district, the security forces recovered one 7.62 mm AK Series Assault Rifle with magazine, three medium size country-made improvised mortars (Pompi), and other war-like stores.

On Thursday, the Army in coordination with Manipur Police and BSF recovered one modified M-16 rifle, one 7.5 feet country-made rocket launcher, one country-made mortar, ammunition and other war-like stores from a thickly-forested area in Kangpokpi district.

