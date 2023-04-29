Invigilator takes photo of question paper during exam in Kurnool, college admin orders probe

Invigilator takes photo of question paper during exam in Kurnool, college admin orders probe

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 : The administration of Kurnool Medical College on Friday initiated action against an invigilator, who allegedly took a photo of a question paper on his mobile phone during an exam.

An exam was being held on in the medical college of Kurnool district during which the invigilator was allegedly caught red-handed taking a photograph of the MBBS Anatomy II question paper, by the examinees.

The students lodged a complaint against the invigilator, identified as Chakrap, with the college authorities.

The Chief Observer of the medical college said Chakrap gave evading answers.

The college administration ordered a probe into the matter.

The panel was directed to finish its investigation by Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

