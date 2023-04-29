Invigilator takes photo of question paper during exam in Kurnool, college admin orders probe
By ANI | Published: April 29, 2023 06:44 AM2023-04-29T06:44:48+5:302023-04-29T06:45:02+5:30
Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 : The administration of Kurnool Medical College on Friday initiated action against an ...
Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 : The administration of Kurnool Medical College on Friday initiated action against an invigilator, who allegedly took a photo of a question paper on his mobile phone during an exam.
An exam was being held on in the medical college of Kurnool district during which the invigilator was allegedly caught red-handed taking a photograph of the MBBS Anatomy II question paper, by the examinees.
The students lodged a complaint against the invigilator, identified as Chakrap, with the college authorities.
The Chief Observer of the medical college said Chakrap gave evading answers.
The college administration ordered a probe into the matter.
The panel was directed to finish its investigation by Saturday.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app