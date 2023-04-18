IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK match rescheduled due to Muncipal Corporation Election

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 46, between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been rescheduled due to the Municipal Corporation election in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The fixture, which was initially scheduled to be played on May 4, will be played a day prior, on May 3 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.“The TATA Indian Premier League match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for Thursday 4th May 2023 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 3rd May 2023,” the official IPL release stated.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are having yet another great campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They kick-started their campaign with a staggering win against Delhi Capitals. But after that suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).They then displayed two brilliant performances as they pounded Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets and then outshined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 1 run. In their last game against Punjab Kings, they suffered a disappointing 2-wicket loss. They are next slated to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 19th.The change in the fixture will leave the KL Rahul-led side with a one-day gap between matches as they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on May 1. This isn’t the first instance when the IPL schedule has been changed to avoid any clash with the election dates. Back in 2009, the league was entirely conducted in South Africa due to the general elections.

