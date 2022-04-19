IPS officer faces CBI heat in UP trader murder case

Lucknow, April 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recommended departmental action against Manzil Saini, former Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for negligence in murder of oil trader Shrawan Sahu.

Manzil Saini, who is now on deputation with the NSG as DIG, was Lucknow SSP when Sahu was shot dead in Saadatganj in 2017.

Shravan Sahu was shot dead by miscreants in his shop on February 1, 2017 in Saadatganj area of Lucknow. The CBI is investigating the Shravan Sahu murder case on the orders of the High Court.

Sahu was pursuing the case against criminal Aqueel who was allegedly behind the murder of Sahu's son Ayush in 2013.

After the allegations of connivance of some policemen surfaced, the case was transferred to the CBI.

CBI sources said lapses in providing security cover to Sahu despite requests and threats from Aqueel went unheard.

The CBI, which is probing the Shravan Sahu murder case, has found Manzil Saini guilty of negligence in the security of Shravan Sahu.

The CBI, according to sources, has written a letter to the Chief Secretary recommending departmental action against the IPS officer.

During her interrogation, Manzil Saini had blamed the subordinate officers for the negligence in providing security to Shravan Sahu. She had told the CBI officers that she had given a verbal order to Shishupal Singh, the then Police Line Inspector, to provide security to Shravan Sahu, but the Inspector did not comply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor