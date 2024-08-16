IPS officer YB Khurania appointed as new DGP for Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 The Odisha Government has appointed senior Odisha cadre IPS officer, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania as the new Director General of Police (DGP), as per official sources on Friday.

The UPSC had recommended the names of three IPS officers including Khurania for the post of DGP, Odisha. The Central government had also approved the premature repatriation of Khurania, posted as Special DG Border Security Force (BSF), to his parent cadre on August 2.

The 1990 batch officer has been on Central deputation since 2018.

He will take charge from the incumbent DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi at the headquarters of Odisha Police at Cuttack on Friday.

On December 30, 2023, the Odisha government appointed senior IPS officer and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), Arun Kumar Sarangi as the acting DGP till the appointment of a regular DGP.

Notably, Khurania had served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. He also served as Deputy Inspector General of the Southern Range and Northern Range of Odisha Police.

He was also the Additional Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city. Khurania also held the post of Director, BPSPA-cum-IG Training, Bhubaneswar.

Khurania, during his service, has received many commendations and rewards. Notable among them are the Governor's Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor