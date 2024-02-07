Iran Opens Doors to Indian Tourists: Visa-Free Entry with 4 Conditions

In a move to boost tourism, Iran has announced a visa-free entry program for Indian citizens, effective February 4, 2024. However, the program comes with four key conditions.

In December, Iran approved a similar visa-free program for India and 32 other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Under the new program, individuals with ordinary passports can enter Iran without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. However, the 15-day period cannot be extended, and the visa exemption is solely for tourism purposes.

Those seeking longer stays, multiple entries within a six-month period, or other visa types must obtain the necessary visas from Iranian missions in India. Notably, the visa exemption applies exclusively to Indian nationals entering Iran via air borders.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Iran, engaging in comprehensive discussions with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on various bilateral and regional issues.