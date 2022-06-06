IRCTC makes major changes in ticket booking rules

There is an important news for you if you are traveling by train. The IRCTC has made major changes in the rules for booking train tickets. This change will be of great benefit to those who book tickets from IRCTC accounts. Under the new rules, you will be able to book more tickets in a month than ever before. The IRCTC has introduced a new rule. Accordingly, if you link your Aadhaar card with IRCTC, you will get the benefit.

If you used to book a maximum of 6 tickets per month from IRCTC account. However, if you have linked IRCTC ID with Aadhar card, you could now book a maximum of 12 tickets in a month. However, the IRCTC has made major changes to the rules. Now you can book 24 tickets per month with one ID. To book a train ticket, a passenger's profile must be verified with an Aadhaar card. The master list contains a tab called My Profile. Before booking a ticket, update the master list by giving the passenger's name and Aadhaar card details here.