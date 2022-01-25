IRCTC's latest rule, change your boarding station online; know the process

Extremely hard work for train passengers. Many times you have to catch a train from another station instead of the main train station. However, to change the boarding station you need to change your ticket otherwise you may be penalized. You can change the boarding station in the booked ticket - you also need to change the boarding station many times suddenly. For example, if the passenger is away from the boarding station, there is often a fear of missing the train. This allows passengers to revise their boarding station if the train stops at a nearby station.

IRCTC facilitates changing of boarding stations keeping in view the need of the passengers. This facility is available to all passengers who have booked train tickets online. However, those who have booked tickets through travel agents and through the passenger reservation system will not be able to avail this facility. In addition, the PNRs of the VIKALP option cannot be changed at the boarding station.

Passengers wishing to change their boarding station can make changes online 24 hours before the departure of the train. But according to the official website of IRCTC, once a passenger changes his boarding station, he cannot catch the train from the original boarding station. Importantly, if a passenger catches a train from another station without changing the boarding station, he will have to pay a penalty. He will also be charged from boarding point to modified boarding point. Another important point is that according to the rules of IRCTC - the boarding station can be changed only once.

Easy way to change boarding station -

1. First go to the official website of IRCTC https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

2. Enter the login and password and then go to ‘Booking Ticket History’.

3. Select your train and go to change boarding point.

4. A new page will open, in the drop down select the new boarding station for that train.

5. After selecting a new station, the system will ask for confirmation. Now click on OK.

6. An SMS regarding change of boarding station will come on your mobile.