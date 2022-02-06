Irregularities in AIIMS Rishikesh: CBI begins probe

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Feb 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said a probe has been started in connection with a case pertaining to irregularities in the procurement of materials and appointments in the All India Institute of Mecial Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh during the tenure of its former director Ravi Kant.

The materials' procurement and appointments made by the former director Ravi Kant, are being probed.

AIIMS PRO Harish Thapliyal confirmed that the CBI had started probing the case of irregularities in procurement and recruitment made by the former director.

Thapliyal said that on Saturday, a team of CBI had conducted search operation at various places in Rishikesh. The CBI team reportedly recovered a number of incriminating documents.

Earlier, the central Vigilance Commission had conducted a through probe in the matter.

In the coming days, the CBI may summon the former director Ravi Kant to join the probe and record his statement in this connection, sources said.

Further probe into the matter is on.

