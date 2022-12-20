Irregularities in medicine procurement by BMC will be investigated: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the allegations of misappropriations in the procurement of medicines in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and delay in the dispersal of medicines will be investigated.

"There have been misappropriations in the procurement of medicines in the past by the BMC. Also, there was a delay in the dispersal of medicines and hence all this will be investigated," said Shinde in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, through a starred question, drew the attention of the Assembly about the lack of facilities in the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar General Municipal Hospital, Kandivali in Mumbai.

Shelar also questioned if the vacant posts in the hospital will be filled immediately and whether the procurement of wrong medicines and delay in medicine will be investigated.

Shinde in his reply announced that an inquiry will be set up in the procurement of medicines and also assured that the vacant posts will also be filled immediately.

The Chief Minister also said that 5,000 sanitation workers and 5,500 ASHA workers will be recruited.

Senior BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had demanded a separate meeting to discuss various issues in the hospital which the Chief Minister also accepted.

During the discussion, Shelar also demanded that the Seven Hills Hospital in the western suburbs must be taken over by the BMC.

The Chief Minister accepted this demand as well and said that necessary instructions will be given to the BMC.

MLA Parag Alavni and MLA Yogesh Sagar participated in this discussion.

Earlier in the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs protested against the state government outside the state assembly in Nagpur.

The winter session commenced on Monday in Nagpur. After two years, the assembly session is being held in Nagpur. It was in 2019 when the winter session was held in Nagpur. Further due to the COVID pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for two years.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the decision to introduce the Lokayukta law in the state. The Lokayukta will be appointed in the state on the lines of the Lokpal at the Centre. A committee of five former judges will be part of Lokayukta. The Chief Minister and the cabinet will be under the ambit of Lokayukta.

"Today in the cabinet meeting, we have taken important decisions. We have approved the Anna Hazare Committee report on introducing Lokayukta in Maharashtra on the lines of Lokpal. A Bill will be brought in this session," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor