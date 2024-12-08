‘Irresponsible, undignified’: Ex-J&K BJP chief slams Iltija Mufti over remark on ‘Hindutva’

New Delhi, Dec 8 Former J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Sunday criticised the "Hindutva is a disease" remark of Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, describing it as “irresponsible and undignified”.

Speaking to IANS, Raina said, “Iltija Mufti has used very irresponsible and undignified language. In her tweet which she has made while re-tweeting a video, Iltija Mufti's language is very derogatory.”

The BJP leader also demanded apologies from Iltija Mufti.

“There can be differences of opinion in politics but there should not be a possibility of abuse. There should be respect towards everyone and I think that Iltiza Mufti should express regret and also apologise for the language and words she has used,” Raina told IANS.

The controversy erupted on Saturday after Iltija posted on X, stating, "Hindutva is a disease."

"Even Lord Ram will have to hang his head in shame after seeing all this. Minor Muslim children are being beaten with chappals just because of their refusal to take the name of Ram. Hindutva is a disease that has affected millions of Indians and tarnished the name of God," she wrote.

Later after backlash from several leaders, Iltija clarified her stance, saying that she invoked Lord Ram in her post to spotlight the hypocrisy of those who claim to uphold Ram Rajya while indulging in acts of brutality.

Ravinder Raina also spoke on the issue of Jammu’s Rohingya Muslims who claimed that their water supply was snapped.

The BJP leader said, “Rohingyas are residents of Myanmar. Now because the situation there is better than before, and Rohingyas living in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have started going back to their country, I think such a policy should be made in the country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“We know the situation of Jammu and Kashmir or we know that there are border areas here which remain disturbed… sometimes taking unfair advantage of their poverty, anti-country elements try to trigger untoward incidents here. Hence the time has come that the Rohingyas should be sent to their country with respect,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor