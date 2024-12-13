'Is Everything Nehru’s Responsibility, What Is Your Responsibility?': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government in Maiden Lok Sabha Speech (Watch Video)

Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the ruling party during the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha. She criticised the central government, citing incidents such as Hathras, Unnao, and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of working to weaken the Constitution. Her speech has drawn widespread attention and comparisons to the oratory style of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During her address, she referenced former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru while targeting the ruling party.

Speaking for the first time in the Lok Sabha during a Constitution debate, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted India's rich tradition of dialogue and discussion, rooted in its philosophical texts, Vedas, and Upanishads, as well as in religions like Islam, Jainism, and Sikhism. "Our freedom struggle emerged from this tradition. It was a unique, democratic movement based on truth and non-violence, where people of every class, caste, and religion participated. The voice that rose from that struggle is the Constitution of our country," she said.

VIDEO | "The truth is that you keep on repeating 'Constitution, Constitution' because they got to know in these elections that the people of this country will keep the Constitution safe... as they won while nearing defeat, they got to know that the thought of changing the… pic.twitter.com/neALcW4yVZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi emphasised the significance of the Constitution, calling it more than just a document. "Many leaders devoted years to creating this Constitution. It gives every citizen the right to form and change the government, and the belief that they, too, have a role in building the nation. I visited the family of a rape victim in Unnao who was burnt to death. She fought alone, and it was the Constitution that gave her and countless women the courage to fight. In Hathras, I met the family of Arun Valmiki, a sweeper who was beaten to death on charges of theft. His family said they wanted justice, a right provided to them by our Constitution," she said.

She described the Constitution as a "protective shield" that ensures justice, unity, and freedom of expression. Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling party of trying to dismantle this shield over the last decade. "The Constitution promises social and economic justice, but this government has begun breaking it. Through lateral entry and other means, efforts to weaken the Constitution are underway. If the Lok Sabha results had been different, the work to amend the Constitution would have already begun," she alleged.

Criticising the ruling party's focus on historical blame, she said, "Today, our colleagues talk endlessly about the past. What happened in the past? What did Nehru ji do? Instead, talk about the present. What are you doing for the country? What is your responsibility? Is all the responsibility Nehru's?"

Also Read | Constitution Debate: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shares Heart-Wrenching Story of Sambhal Family in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

She further accused the government of prioritising industrialists over farmers. "This government is breaking the protective shield of economic justice. Agricultural laws are being made to benefit big industrialists. Farmers across the country, from Wayanad to Lalitpur, are crying. Apple growers in Himachal are distressed because policies are being changed to favour one individual," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks have sparked significant discussion and added momentum to the ongoing political discourse on the Constitution and governance.

VIDEO | "It was a very good speech... wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," says Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) on Priyanka Gandhi's speech during debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha.#ParliamentWinterSession2024… pic.twitter.com/GnvbiFInU9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi praised her sister for her maiden speech in the Parliament house he said than my maiden speech. "It was a very good speech... wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," he added.