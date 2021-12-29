Is the end of Covid pandemic in sight?

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Covid-19 pandemic that began in December 2019 continues to rage like wildfire, threatening human lives, mental peace as well as the economy.

Official figures note that nearly 5.5 million people have died worldwide so far due to Covid, although the actual toll could likely be several notches higher.

In the last two years, the world has witnessed a consistent pattern of various strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the Covid-19 disease, hitting just when life starts limping back.

Science explains it as the evolution of the Covid virus - changes in the genetic code

