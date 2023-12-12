"Is this Modi's guarantee for MP?": Congress questions BJP's choice for CM over controversial videos of Mohan Yadav

After the BJP's selection of Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has launched a scathing attack, accusing Yadav of serious allegations, including "large-scale manipulation" in the Ujjain Master Plan.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations, including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.” The Congress leader claimed that many of his videos are surfacing on social media where he can be seen abusing and making objectionable statements.

चुनाव परिणाम के आठ दिन बाद भाजपा ने मध्यप्रदेश के लिए मुख्यमंत्री चुना भी तो एक ऐसे व्यक्ति को जिस पर उज्जैन मास्टरप्लान में बडे पैमाने पर हेरफेर करने समेत कई गंभीर आरोप हैं।



सिंहस्थ के लिए रिज़र्व 872 एकड़ ज़मीनों मे से उनकी ज़मीन को लैंड यूज़ बदलकर अलग किया गया। इनके कई वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/itQ9zG61va — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 12, 2023

“Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, their land was alienated by changing the land use. Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening, and making objectionable statements,” Ramesh alleged. Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh? Ramesh said in the post.

The announcement of Yadav's name as the Chief Minister took everyone by surprise, including Yadav himself and other BJP leaders. Mohan Yadav, a three-time BJP MLA from Ujjain South and an OBC leader, has previously served as the higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh. With a 30-year association with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Yadav is known for his assertiveness on issues related to Hindutva. He has played a prominent role in addressing the concerns of Bangladeshi infiltration, engaging in extensive travels across the country and interacting with the public on this matter.