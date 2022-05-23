ISC Semester 2 Biology exam today, check exam day instructions
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 23, 2022 12:36 PM2022-05-23T12:36:41+5:302022-05-23T12:37:00+5:30
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is going to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) today. The paper duration will be of 90 minutes and the exam will start from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates need to report to the exam centre at 1:30 pm.
The paper will be of 35 marks, and it will contain three sections A, B, and C. Section A will be 7 marks while sections B and C will be 16 and 12 marks respectively.
Check the exam day instructions from CISCE
- Candidates must bring their hall ticket and reach the exam centre 30 minutes before.
- Candidates must follow Covid-19 protocols, mask, sanitisers and social distancing is must in the centre.
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.