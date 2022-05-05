ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 today, check important guidelines

CISCE is to conduct ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 on May 5, 2022. The 12th class Economics paper will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. The class 12th ISC Economics paper is comprised of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be a theory exam which will contain 80 marks, Paper II is of project work which contains 20 marks. However, there are several guidelines have been released for exam day check below,



Exam day guidelines for ISC term 2 Economics exam 2022