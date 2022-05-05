ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 today, check important guidelines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 5, 2022 12:22 PM2022-05-05T12:22:32+5:302022-05-05T12:23:09+5:30
CISCE is to conduct ISC Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 on May 5, 2022. The 12th class Economics paper will begin at 2 pm and will end at 3.30 pm. The class 12th ISC Economics paper is comprised of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be a theory exam which will contain 80 marks, Paper II is of project work which contains 20 marks. However, there are several guidelines have been released for exam day check below,
Exam day guidelines for ISC term 2 Economics exam 2022
- Candidates must reach the examination center ahead of time.
- An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span.
- Candidates will have to maintain social distance from the main school gate to the examination hall. Face masks/covers and sanitizers are compulsory to carry.
- Students must carry their admit card to the examination hall.
- Candidates should bring their own writing stationery and sharing the same with other candidates is not allowed.