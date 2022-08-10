ISIS-linked terrorist, planning IED blast on Independence Day, arrested from Azamgarh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a terrorist with Islamic State (ISIS) links. According to the details, the terrorist, identified as Sabauddin Azmi alias Dilawar Khan alias Bairam Khan alias Azar, was arrested from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh. Subauddin was planning an IED blast on Independence Day, police said.

Subauddin is a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He is a resident of the Amilo area of Azamgarh district, official sources said. He used to lure people to join it and also propagated about ISIS on social media platforms.A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act."We received information that a person in Mubarakpur of Azamgarh district, who is influenced by the ISIS ideology through his associates, is spreading jihadi ideology through WhatsApp and other social media applications. He is also encouraging others to join the terrorist organization," the statement reads.

The accused was brought to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow for interrogation, where, after questioning and scanning his mobile data, it came to the fore that he joined the Telegram channel "Al-Saqr Media" created by ISIS to brainwash Muslim youth for terror and violence. During the interrogation, it was also revealed that Sabauddin connected on Facebook with a person named Bilal in 2018. Bilal used to talk to Sabauddin about jihad and the action being taken on the Mujahids in Kashmir. Bilal gave the number of Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri who is a member of ISIS, following which he came in touch with the terrorist group.