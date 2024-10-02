Israel-Iran Tensions: India Issues Travel Advisory for Indian Nationals in Iran, Says 'Avoid Non=Essential Travel to Tehran'

As tensions escalated between Israel and Iran, India has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to remain vigilant and avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

This advisory comes after Israel's response to the latest ballistic missile attack from Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran of its future actions, calling the attack a big mistake. On the social media platform X, he wrote, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

Considering the further tensions between the two Middle Eastern countries, India asked its citizens in the region to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran," said the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier Wednesday, India asked its national staying in Israel to remain vigilant and follow the safety protocols recommended by local authorities. The Embassy in Tel Aviv said, "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in West Asia. In its statement, the MEA reiterated its call for all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians. It emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating into a broader regional crisis.

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians. It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," MEA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The MEA urged for the resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy, underlining India's long-standing commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and stability in the region. This statement reflects India's cautious and diplomatic approach to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.