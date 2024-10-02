Israel-Iran Tensions: Security Tightened Outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, October 2 has beefed up security around the Israeli embassy in the National Capital in the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict. The local police stationed around the embassy in New Delhi have been directed to maintain a tight vigil. Authorities have also directed the vigil to increase around the Israel embassy.

Israel witnessed a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeting three military posts on Tuesday evening. According to the international media reports, Tehran fired about 180 rockets towards Tel Aviv, some were intercepted by Iron Dome system and some.

Visuals Outside From Israeli Embassy in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Security enhanced outside the Embassy of Israel.



Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel last night. pic.twitter.com/Og4SqOQuTB — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

Also Read | Israel-Iran Tensions: India Issues Travel Advisory for Indian Nationals in Iran, Says 'Avoid Non=Essential Travel to Tehran'.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said that British forces had "this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” without giving more details. According to the report, UK fighter jets participated with Israel and the US to "prevent further escalation in the Middle East."

Earlier today, Spokesperson of Israel embassy in India said any terror activity should be condemned and should be stopped. "Any terror activity should be condemned and should be stoped...The fact is that PM modi is speaking about that...I am thankful for that...India will decide its role," he added.

On being asked what is your government’s position on ceasefire, and if there a possibility of a diplomatic solution he stated, "People are asking for a ceasefire. Where have you been for the last eleven and a half months? We have been asking for a ceasefire since Hezbollah began shooting at us on October 8, 2023, and indiscriminately at our population, we have been asking for a diplomatic solution. No one was calling out for a ceasefire then. Now you're calling for a ceasefire when we're protecting ourselves and we're eliminating terrorists. So ceasefire will be when we get our hostages back and not a second before."

On being asked how long Israeli forces are going to be in Lebanon and his take on the development in Lebonan after the elimination of Hezbollah chief he said, "I cannot foresee the future until exactly how long, but I can tell you that we are looking for something short. We don't want this to prolong. The longer this continues, it puts our soldiers in danger. We're looking for something short and quick to finish as soon as we can and get out."