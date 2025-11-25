Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Postpones India Visit Over Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit has been postponed due to security reasons in view of the Delhi car blast. The visit of Israeli PM was scheduled later this year, but to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was put on hold after the deadly terror attack near the Red Fort, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others.

Netanyahu last visited in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is likely to visit later next year due to pending security assessments. He was scheduled to visit before the end of 2025.

This is the third time this year that the Israeli PM has called off a planned visit to India. Earlier, Netanyahu cancelled his visit to India on September 9, citing scheduling issues due to unprecedented repeat polls in Israel on September 17.

The cancellation interrupts the strong diplomatic momentum built between India and Israel over recent years, driven largely by the close personal relationship between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu.