ISRO likely to launch Chandrayan-3 in June next year: ISRO chairman

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr S Somanath on Sunday said that it is likely to launch its Chandrayan-3 mission in June next year.

Addressing a press conference, Somanath told the reporters that mission Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready to be launched in June of next year.

"Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready. Final integration and testing are almost complete. Still, some more tests are pending, so we want to do it a little later. There were two slots available one in February and another in June. We would like to take June (2023) slot for the launch," he said.

Dr S Somanath was addressing the media after 36 communication satellites were launched in the heaviest rocket of ISRO, LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Sunday.

"16 out of 36 satellites have been successfully separated safely, and the remaining 20 satellites will be separated," he said.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with Bharti-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this milestone, S Somanath said, "It is a historic mission. It has been possible because of PM Modi's support as he wanted LVM3 to come into the commercial market, with NSIL in the forefront, to operationalise our launch vehicles for exploring and expanding the commercial domain."

ISRO Chairman earlier conducted a special pooja on Saturday morning at Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari Devi Temple at Sullurpeta in the Tirupati district for the success of GSLV Mark-3 rocket launch.

ISRO's rocket LVM3 will carry 36 satellites of a private communications firm OneWeb, Somanath said earlier on Saturday evening.

"A 24-hour countdown to the launch has started. Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by the LVM3 in the first half of next year," he had said.

"GSLV Mark-3 rocket countdown process will continue. The GSLV Mark-3 rocket will be launched from the second launch pad at 00.07 midnight today. GSLV Mark-3 is being launched with 36 satellites in the first phase as part of the agreement of 108 satellites with the UK. Thirty-six satellites are purely for communications. PSLV and SLV rockets will be tested this year," he added.

