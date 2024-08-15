ISRO Scientists Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead of SSLV D3 Launch on August 16 (Watch Video)
In preparation for the launch of the SSLV D3, ISRO scientists visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple to offer their prayers. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch EOS-08, an Earth Observation Satellite, on August 16. This mission represents the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV D3.
Watch:
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO scientists visited Tirupati Balaji Temple to offer prayers ahead of the launch of the SSLV D3.— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024
ISRO is going to launch EOS-08, an Earth Observation Satellite aboard the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV D3 on August 16. pic.twitter.com/gPbjP17u3z
ISRO announced on Monday that its latest Earth observation satellite, EOS-08, will now be launched on August 16 aboard the third and final developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3. The space agency had previously scheduled the launch for August 15.
The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and integrating new technologies essential for future operational satellites, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency.