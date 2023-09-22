"It becomes fashion": Irfan Pathan condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remarks in Lok Sabha

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced his disapproval of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's recent remarks directed at BSP MP Danish Ali during Lok Sabha proceedings. Bidhuri's use of abusive language towards Ali on Thursday sparked widespread condemnation.

Irfan Pathan took X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure, stating, "If provocation doesn’t stop, it becomes fashion. #Parliament."

If provocation doesn’t stop, it becomes fashion. #Parliament — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 22, 2023

On Friday, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to the MP Ramesh Bidhuri regarding his comments. Bidhuri's highly unparliamentary language was expunged from the record. Amid the growing agitation against his remarks, the BJP did not take any action against Bidhuri.

Ramesh Bidhuri's comments

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used words like 'extremist,' 'pimp,' and 'terrorist,' while verbally abusing BSP MP Danish Ali during his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP even went as far as saying, 'Ye Mulla aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist)' and 'bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside),' despite objections from the Opposition regarding the offensive language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also in the Lok Sabha at the time, stood up and expressed regret over the remarks.