IT dept searches premises linked to Siliguri based associate of Peeyush Jain

New Delhi, Feb 27 In a latest development in income tax evasion case related to perfume businessmen Peeyush Jain, the Income Tax Department conducted search operation at 25 different locations belonging to his associate Narayan Aggarwal in Siliguri in West Bengal.

Narayan Aggarwal is reportedly deals into betel nuts. The Income Tax officials were scanning the associates of Piyush Jain who were also allegedly involved in Hawala and Tax evasion.

The search operation on IT department is going on and as of now they haven't given any official statement.

The Directorate Genral of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had, on December 30, 2021, said that total cash recovered from the two premises of Kanpur Kannauj Businessman Peeyush Jain was 197.49 crore, it was a case property and he didn't show it as the turn over of his company.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had in December last year conducted raids at Odochem Industries, being run by Peeyush Jain, a manufacturer of perfumery compounds.

The DGGI had recovered Rs. 197.49 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value have from two premises belonging to Peeyush Jain.

Earlier it was said that the DGGI has decided to treat the cash recovered from the premises of Peeyush Jain as the turnover of his company.

It was also stated that after admitting his liability, Peeyush Jain has, with the approval of DGGI, will deposit a total amount of Rs 52 crore as tax dues and will be freed from all allegations.

It was also learnt that the DGGI department has agreed with the deposition of Peeyush Jain and finalised the tax liability accordingly.

However, the DGGI made it clear that there was nothing going like that. The DGGI had refuted all the claims.

"Based on his voluntary admission of guilt and the evidence available on record, Peeyush Jain was arrested on December 26 under section 132 of the CGST Act," DGGI had said.

