"It is a real story...," BJP's Rani Rudrama after watching 'The Kerala Story'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Hitting out at the political opposition to the 'Kerala Story' Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson R Rudhrama Reddy on Monday said that Congress or Communist parties can't abandon the truth and should open their eyes and join their hands with BJP to "protect daughters of our nation".

"Congress or communist parties cannot abandon the truth. My request to the Congress, communists and the pseudo-secular parties is to open their eyes and join their hands with BJP to protect our daughters and our nation," R Rudrama told after watching the movie.

BJP leaders including Telangana BJP State Chief Bandi Sanjay watched the movie 'The Kerala Story' along with other party cadre in Hyderabad on Monday.

She said, "It is really an excellent movie. Along with our party president Bandi Sanjay and others, we watched the movie. It is a story that is real. It shows the reality that has been happening in Kerala, not only in Kerala but across India.

The BJP Spokesperson said, "It is time to alert our children, especially girls to not get trapped into love".

"How can we say that the movie is propaganda?" She reacted to the Opposition's criticism of the movie which has been declared tax-free in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh.

"There have been so many cases of 'Love Jihad' registered in Kerala and all over India," She claimed.

Meanwhile, A crew member of the movie 'The Kerala Story', received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police.

As per the police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," Police said.

Police provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film 'The Kerala Story' citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state on May 8.

West Bengal became the first state to ban the film,' The Kerala Story' which narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

On the decision to ban the film, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace in the state."

Reacting to the ban, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

Shah told , "If the state government won't listen to us, we will explore legal avenues. However, whatever course we take will be based on legal advice".

