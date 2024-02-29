'It Only Happens in India': Smriti Irani Reacts to Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Having Tea in Nagpur (Watch)

Microsoft founder Bill Gates posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday featuring a tea seller from Nagpur, popularly known as "Dolly Chaiwalla," and commended India's culture of innovation. The video quickly went viral after the American billionaire, currently in India, shared it. Union Minister of India, Smriti Irani reacted to viral video and said this thing can be seen only in India.



Smriti Irani was said this during the press conference of 'Poshan Utsav – Celebrating Nutrition' event, in Delhi. She sid that, "It's only in India that Bill Gates can go from making 'Khichdi' to eating it to meeting somebody who makes tea to a chaiwala who became the Prime Minister to then coming to an evening and launching a cartoon coalition (use of cartoon characters to spread the message on nutrition). Bill Gates, I am grateful for your generosity and continued support to the Prime Minister's flagship schemes 'Poshan Abhiyaan'.

Who is Dolly Chaiwalla?

Dolly Chaiwalla’s roadside tea stall is near the old VCA stadium in the Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular social media figure, is unknown, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwalla. However, it was not known where and when the viral video was shot.