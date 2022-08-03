IT raids on hospitals reveals unaccounted income of Rs 150 cr, jewellery seized

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it recently carried out search and seizure operations on several groups engaged in healthcare services by running hospitals.

A total of 44 premises were covered during the search action in Delhi-NCR.

"The search operation has led to the seizure of unexplained cash of over Rs 3.50 crore and jewellery valued at Rs 10 crore. So far, the unaccounted income of all the groups detected in these operations is estimated to be more than Rs 150 crore. More than 30 bank lockers have been put under restraint," an official said.

He said that during the course of the search operation, huge incriminating physical and digital evidence has been seized.

"The analysis of evidence revealed that one of the groups was maintaining a parallel set of books of account, indicating systematic under-reporting of receipts received from patients in cash. The modus operandi adopted by this group included removal of invoices or deflation of the invoice amount by marking them as "Discounts/Concessions" etc, at the time of discharge of patients from the hospital," the official said.

The IT department said that this practice, resulting in evasion of income, was being followed across all the hospitals of the group.

