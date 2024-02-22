It's now 'condom politics' in poll-bound Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 22 It's now "condom politics" in Andhra Pradesh ahead of simultaneous polls to state Assembly and Lok Sabha. Videos of condom packets with the names and symbols of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have surfaced on social media, triggering a war of words between the two parties.

The two parties blamed each other for a new low into politics.

Videos show condom packets with names and symbols of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP being distributed allegedly by party cadres to voters

"Distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. What kind of publicity madness is this? Will they start giving out Viagra next? Will they stop there or going forward stoop to another low", reads a post from YSRCP handle on X while reacting to the video posted from a handle 'Deccan 24x7'.

Hitting back at the ruling party, the TDP shared a picture of a condom pack with the YSRCP symbol. "Is this the 'siddam' (preparedness) the party was talking about?" the opposition party commented referring to title of Jagan Mohan Reddy's political campaigns.

Simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April-May. The TDP has entered into an alliance with the Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan to take on the YSRCP.

