IUML moves SC seeking stay on SIR amid local body polls

New Delhi/Malappuram, Nov 17 The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has moved the Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay on the Special Interim Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Kerala, arguing that the exercise cannot legally or practically run parallel to an active election process.

The party contends that with the State Election Commission already notifying the local body polls -- scheduled in two phases on December 9 and 11 -- the continuation of SIR would create administrative conflict, confuse voters and overburden field-level officers.

In its petition, the IUML submitted that carrying out a statewide revision of electoral rolls during an election violates established electoral conventions and threatens the stability of the poll process.

It argued that two parallel processes -- one by the State Election Commission for the local polls and another by the Election Commission of India for the SIR -- would inevitably clash at the operational level, especially at the level of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who are tasked with duties for both exercises.

The plea also referred to the tragic incident reported on Sunday involving the death of a Booth Level Officer in Kannur.

It was alleged that the officer died by suicide due to extreme work pressure linked to the SIR process, a development that has triggered widespread concern among employee unions and political parties.

Last week, the State government had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a postponement of the SIR until after the local body elections. The High Court declined to intervene and advised the State to move the Supreme Court, noting that similar matters are already before the apex court.

Meanwhile, both the CPI(M) and the Congress have announced that they too would approach the Supreme Court with similar demands, signaling the emergence of a broad political consensus in the State against conducting the SIR during an active election cycle.

The issue is now poised for urgent consideration by the apex court. However, the state unit of the BJP has decided to stay away from the issue.

