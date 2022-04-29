I've always played cricket my way: Master of the square-cut Gundappa Vishwanath (Book Review)

New Delhi, April 29 It was a decisive moment during the Golden Jubilee Test between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in February 1980.

Having been dismissed for 242, India had the visitors on the back foot at 85/4 when Bob Taylor was adjudged caught behind off Kapil Dev but the Indian captain had his doubts, consulted his colleagues, walked up to the umpire and declared: "Sir, I am withdrawing my appeal". The decision was reversed.

Taylor and Ian Botham, went on to add 171 for the sixth wicket before the latter took seven wickets in the second innings to add to his six in the first as England won by 10 wickets.

The Indian captain? Gundappa Vishwanath.

"I had absolutely no regrets. We had been beaten fair and square. I couldn't have said the same, or lived with it, had we not tried to recall Taylor and then gone on to win the Test. That's not cricket isn't it," asks Vishwanth of the decision that has acquired a permanent place in the annals of Test history, in 'Wrist Assured - An Autobiography'

