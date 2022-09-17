IYC observes PM Modi’s birthday as ‘unemployment day

The Congress on Saturday claimed that in view of the "worrying" job situation in the country, the youth are marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "National Unemployment Day", and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised. The opposition party also greeted Prime Minister Modi on his 72nd birthday and wished him good health and a long life.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised 'Berojgari Melas' across the country on Saturday to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'unemployment day', party officials said. Holding placards, several party workers gathered at the IYC office here wearing black shirts and raised slogans.

Addressing party workers, IYC national president Srinivas BV said since the BJP government came to power, it brought the “gift of unemployment” for the youth of the country. He said the country has a large population of youth of which 60 per cent are unemployed. “This is a very scary situation,” Srinivas alleged. He alleged that under the BJP government, the country is facing “economic slowdown” and the youth is “disappointed”.

“Narendra Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year to the youth of the country. According to that, 16 crore youth should have been employed by now. The PM is least bothered about the employment of the youth. He is concerned about the employment of Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah,” he alleged. The IYC urged the prime minister to pay attention to the unemployed youth and provide them job