J-K: 2 terrorists involved in attacks on migrant labourers killed in Pulwama encounter

One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Thursday.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces n the Mitrigam area of Pulwama on Wednesday. A terrorist was killed earlier during the encounter.

Both the terrorists killed in the encounter had been involved in a series of attacks on outside labourers in the district in the month of March-April 2022, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub and belong to Al Badr terror outfit. Both of them are local terrorists, said the official.

Police also recovered two AK 47 rifles.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, two-three terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were trapped inside the cordon.

The operation was halted in between due to the evacuation of civilians.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor